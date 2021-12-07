WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with The Paradox of Sports about all things pro-wrestling, including his decision to not work with AEW after the promotion offered him multiple deals.

The Olympic Hero states that while he is not currently under contract with WWE he doesn’t want to mess up some future projects he has that are apart of WWE, adding that he plans to remain loyal to them for the time being.

“I considered it, said Angle. “I was offered a couple of deals, I turned them down but I’m a WWE guy and my loyalty is there for right now. I’m not signed with them in any particular way but I do have some projects coming up that is part of the WWE and I don’t wanna mess that up. So, I’m gonna stay loyal to WWE right now.”

Angle’s loyalty to WWE has not stopped him from praising the work of top AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega, who named Angle as one of his biggest influences in an interview prior to Full Gear. You can check out the full Paradox of Sports interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)