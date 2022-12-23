Kurt Angle loved his time in TNA, but wishes he could have done more for the company during his run.

The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic during the latest edition of his podcast, where the former world champion also reflected on the incidents he had in his real life during his TNA days, like his DUI and pill addiction. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he wishes he could have helped TNA grow more while he was there:

I wish that I would have been able to help the company more. I wish that I could have made the company bigger. I did everything I could. Some actions that I took didn’t necessarily help the company. It did hurt the company, like my DUIs and stuff like that, but I always wanted to better the company.

How he always wanted to make TNA more money:

That’s what my role was in the company. Whether it was wrestling or PR or whatever it was or money, trying to get more money for the company, I’ve always been into making sure that TNA could be the biggest and best company possible.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)