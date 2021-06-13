Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed why he started wearing a mouthpiece and who made them for him.

“In 2004 or 2005, John Cena punched me in the mouth and knocked three of my teeth out, my three front teeth. I went to the dentist, and I had temporaries made, and I had to wear a mouthpiece. I wore the mouthpiece from there on. I had to go to my dentist to get a custom mouthpiece. My dentist would make them for me. He would take the molds of my mouth, make the mouthpiece, and make the color with the letters on it. They did everything, so I didn’t have to take it anywhere else. The dentist did it.”