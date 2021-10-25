Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Hulk Hogan and Sting being pushed above other talent in TNA Wrestling in 2011:

“That’s a tough question because we were the workhorses, myself and Bobby Roode. Guys like us, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, but Hulk Hogan and Sting are two of the biggest names in the history of the business. You want them on your team. You want them in your company.

They’re going to help promote the company. They’re going to draw ratings. They’re going to draw money. It doesn’t matter how old they get. People still want to see them. Sting was still going pretty hard at that particular time, and Hulk Hogan wasn’t doing too bad as well. I wasn’t upset about that. I did understand, but we are the workhorses. We deserve more of the attention, but understandably, they got more of the attention.”