WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his final WWE run on the latest edition of his “Kurt Angle Show” podcast, where the Olympic Hero reveals that he had much higher expectations for his return than what ended up transpiring. Hear his full thoughts below.

Says he expected to come back with a mindset to be world champion:

It’s disappointing because I wanted to perform at that level. I came back to WWE with the mindset that I was going to kickass and take names and win world titles, you know, a good example is Goldberg. He comes back and, you know, wins world titles and is in the main event at WrestleMania. I was hoping that the same would be for me. But, it just didn’t happen. So, unfortunately, because my body was shutting down because of the inactivity of not wrestling, it was just really difficult for me to perform at that level anymore.

