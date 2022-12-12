Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, he talked about the original plans leading into WrestleMania XIX in 2003. In the end, he dropped the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar at the show.

“What I think they were trying to do was, Brock was undefeated at this point in time kicking ass, taking names. and they wanted him to win the title. He won the title and he only held it for a couple of months, I believe. I was next in line to have a good title reign. They didn’t want me to be Brock at Survivor Series because I was going to wrestle Brock at WrestleMania XIX, five months later, and during that time, I was supposed to beat Brock, but I broke my neck beforehand, so I had to do the job for Brock and lose to him and give him the title because I had to have surgery. So they didn’t want me to beat Brock two times in a row. So Big Show beat Brock Lesnar, then I beat Big Show. That way, I didn’t beat Brock twice, even though he ended up beating me at WrestleMania because I broke my neck.”

