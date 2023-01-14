Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE.

The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.

On Stephanie’s resignation and how great she was at her job:

I’m surprised. I didn’t expect Stephanie to resign. I’m not sure if she did it because of her father, but she is a classy woman. She was a great employer. she reminded me a lot of Vince in many ways. I think that’s why he trusted the company with her, but I’m just really surprised that she resigned.

On the rumor that Tony Khan is interested in buying WWE:

Oh, God, man. Tony Khan would own all of it… A monopoly, yes. The same thing is what we did with Vince McMahon before AEW came in.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)