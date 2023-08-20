Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the origins of the Eugene character in WWE, portrayed by Nick Dinsmore. Angle beat Eugene at WWE SummerSlam 2005. Here are the highlights:

The origins of the Eugene character:

“Eugene is a kid from Pittsburgh. Yeah. Well, he was a kid with special needs. He would show up at the arena. His father worked at the Arena in Pittsburgh at the, what’s it called? The Civic Arena back then; I guess it’s called the PPG Paints Arena now. And he would come up, and he was the only backstage person who worked there that was allowed in Vince’s office. Okay. This Eugene kid would come in. Hey, Vince, How are you doing? His dad wasn’t even allowed. Vince is off. Eugene was. So we all took a liking to him. We loved the kid. He was great. He was entertaining to be around. He was always in a good mood. And so I think that Creative wanted to mimic this kid. And that’s where we are; that’s where Eugene was born. Eugene, the character on TV, was born because of Eugene. The person that worked at the Civic Center in Pittsburgh.”

On WWE bringing back Tatanka:

“Oh, I was in a whole cluster. I mean, this thing was just ridiculous? It is what it is. I had to do my rounds with Eugene and did them.”

