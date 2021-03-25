During the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about why Bill Goldberg did not get over in WWE in 2003.

Goldberg’s first match was against The Rock at Backlash, but then WWE did some comedy segments before he went on the hunt for the WWE World Heavyweight Title with Triple H. He departed the following year at WrestleMania.

“Bill was a complex individual. He was easy to work with. Nobody had problems working with him. What they did with him in the early 2000’s when he first came in WWE, they didn’t book him right. Goldberg made a lot of money for WCW by meaning dominant, a beast. He dominated the matches. They were 2-3 minutes, tops. That raised eyebrows. Raising eyebrows makes money for the company. WWE booked him when he came in the early 2000’s, he was doing 10, 12, 15 minute matches. It just wasn’t the Bill Goldberg that people remember from WCW. When he had the match with Brock Lesnar that only lasted 15 seconds, that was the right call. That’s the Goldberg that people want to see. It does raise eyebrows and raising eyebrows makes money for the company. Bill Goldberg, I understand why he was bitter. I think the whole thing with Goldust and the whole situation where he was a little worried, concerned about his character, I don’t think that was really anything that hurt him. I think that what hurt him was having him wrestle longer.”

