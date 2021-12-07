Kurt Angle revealed back in July that he received offers from AEW and Impact Wrestling to return to in-ring action in 2019, but he turned them down.

Speaking on The Paradox Of Sports, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he wanted to remain loyal to WWE.

“I like the fact that (AEW is) making noise. They’ve signed a bunch of great wrestlers; Chris Jericho is at the helm. He’s an incredible athlete, one of the best that has ever done it. They have some really talented guys; they even took some guys from WWE that got released. “The good thing about it is there are two big companies going right now. That’s good for the wrestlers, that gives them options and gives them jobs to look for. It’s actually a good thing to have two companies instead of one. “I considered (an AEW offer), I was offered a couple of deals. I turned them down. But I’m a WWE guy and my loyalty is there for right now. You know, I’m not signed with them in any particular way. But I do have some projects coming up that is part of WWE and I don’t want to mess that up. So, I am going to stay loyal to WWE right now.”

