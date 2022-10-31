Kurt Angle discussed why he never fought former UFC Champion Ken Shamrock under MMA rules during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

Angle explained the fight ultimately never happened due to Angle’s neck problems.

“There was no way I was able to do it. I had no strength in my upper body. If you remember my thing with Daniel Puder, I couldn’t do three push-ups at that particular time. Dan caught me in an armbar … I was in trouble, if he would have kept going, if he wouldn’t have pinned himself, I would have ended up breaking my arm,” he said. “I was losing circulation to my arms. So my arms got weaker … and got smaller, and I couldn’t do anything, I couldn’t bench 135 pounds, I was weak, my upper body was so weak.”

Shamrock reached out to Angle as he wanted to make an MMA fight in Bellator, but the Olympic Gold medalist had to take it easy as his body was very weak at that point.

“I said, ‘Listen, I am not in any position to fight right now … Don’t get me wrong, I can still take you down,'” he revealed. “Ken said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll take it easy on you,’ and I thought, ‘wait a minute, did we just fix a fight?’ Ken said, ‘Well, I’m not going to take it that easy on you, if I have to finish you off, I’m going to finish you off.'”

