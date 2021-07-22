Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed why a WWE produced WCW show would’ve failed, and why “WWE ECW” didn’t work.

“I don’t know, the fans are so smart, they know that the WWE purchased WCW. When there’s a ratings war and there are two companies with two different owners, fans get excited, they want to see that, they want to compare the companies.

“But when one company buys every other company, the excitement is gone. It’s no longer the ‘Real WCW’ or the ‘Real ECW’, it’s the WWE’s version of WCW or ECW. I think that’s the reason why it didn’t work either time.”