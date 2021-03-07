WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle released another video on his Twitter account earlier today which shows the Olympic Hero draping up in his ring-gear, a continuation of a vignette he dropped yesterday that many assumed was related to the big surprise signing at today’s AEW Revolution pay per view.

However, the brilliantly timed videos turned out to be a promotion for the former WWE champion’s new podcast, The Kurt Angle show, which can be heard on any podcast platform and watched on AdFreeShows. While this doesn’t necessarily eliminate him as the newest AEW signee the rumor mill has suggested that he is not the surprise.

Check out Angle’s latest below.