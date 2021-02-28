During the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about how he thinks 2001 was the biggest and had the hottest crowds in history.

“It was a huge time in the business. It was the Attitude Era. PPV buys were up. TV ratings were up. House attendance and ticket sales were up. Every Superstar on the roster was over. We were stacked. Our roster was completely stacked. The Attitude Era was definitely the best era of wrestling.”

