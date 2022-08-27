WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently participated in a Gold Medal Q&A with AdFreeShows, where the Olympic Hero revealed that he is thinking about potentially returning to the ring for one final matchup, but clarifies that right now he is not truly thinking about it due to him recovering from double-knee replacement surgery. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On getting his knees replaced:

“I’m not gonna lie to you. [The thought of a return] comes across my mind here and there every once in a while but I just had knee replacements. I’m in no position to think about wrestling right now. It’s been two and a half months since I had my knees replaced. Both at the same time. It’s a little rough doing both of them at the same time. But you know what I’m not gonna count out anything.”

Hints at a potential return:

“I’ve told so many reporters and people from the news that I was done but there is a chance that I might end up coming back. I don’t know when, but it’ll probably be for one last match. I guess I’m putting it out there tonight. I didn’t wanna do that until my knees got better but I’m not gonna lie to you. I think about it all the time. I possibly could [return], yes.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)