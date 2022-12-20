Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

Angle frequently battled Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania 19, Lesnar, who had won the 2003 Royal Rumble, faced off against Angle in the main event for the WWE championship. It was one of their most famous matches.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Lesnar botching a Shooting Star Press near the finish of the match.

“Besides the actual finish, that match was pretty damn close to being one of the greatest matches of all time. I mean, besides the issue that Brock actually missed the Shooting Star Press and landed on his head, you know, almost broke his neck. But, at the same time, that was such an incredible WrestleMania moment that people remember that forever. So that spot right there in WrestleMania 19 actually made the match better because people remember it.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc