Kurt Angle says Brock Lesnar taking on Omos at WrestleMania 39 is a great idea.

The Olympic Hero spoke about the Beast on the latest episode of his podcast, where he explained how Lesnar is at a point in his career where he should be putting over younger talents and doesn’t necessarily need to be in the main event title scene anymore.

Well, I think it’s a great idea. You have to remember Brock is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career. Brock’s always been these main event matches with all the top guys. I think now he’s at the point in his career where he has to start giving back and not being at these top-level matches for World Championships but trying to build other talent, and I think it’s a great idea.

Angle is certainly a good analyst for Lesnar. The two wrestled each other in the main event of WrestleMania 19, and faced off numerous times throughout their respected careers, including a 60-Minute Iron Man match on SmackDown.

The full Kurt Angle Show can be found below.

