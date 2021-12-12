Kurt Angle talked during his latest podcast at AdFreeShows.com about wrestling James Storm at TNA Final Resolution 2011.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about being friends with “The Cowboy.”

“James and I traveled together for five years and we were very close. He spent time with my family and I spent time with his family, so we had a very close relationship at this particular time.”

Angle also stated he thought Stom could’ve been a big star in WWE if he would’ve signed with the company after making a few NXT appearances.

“I just think that WWE looked him over. I know that they gave him an opportunity to go to NXT and he didn’t take the offer and they never offered again. I do believe he would have been a big star in WWE.”

