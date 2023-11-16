Kurt Angle gives his thoughts on Logan Paul.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Paul during a recent interview on the True Geordie podcast, where he commended the celebrity Youtuber for putting in the work and even predicts that he could end up being world champion for WWE someday.

He’s another kid that has really, at first, I was like, ‘He’s a YouTuber, he’s just trying to get the fame.’ But he was producing. He’s winning fights. Then he goes to the WWE, and he shows his athleticism. It’s like, woah, this kid has it. Why did this kid start out with YouTube? Why didn’t this kid be a pro boxer when he was younger or a pro wrestler? This kid has the ability to be those, all those, all the above. Watching him, I’m literally impressed by his skills. I’m really happy for him. He just won the US Title. I think that’s a great accomplishment, for only wrestling your eighth match. I will tell you this. I won the Intercontinental Title wrestling my ninth match. So I know the feeling. But he’s on that level with me and Brock, he really is. I think if he continues on and he has more experience, because he’s not quite experienced enough yet, I think if he gets more experience, he’s gonna be really, really good, and I think he’ll end up being world champion.

Angle was then asked to share some advice to Paul if he had any. This is what he had to say to the U.S. Champion.

Try not to spread yourself too thin. I know he’s got a bunch of shit going on. His PRIME drink and wrestling. I don’t know if he’s still fighting or not. He got the YouTube thing, I don’t know if he’s still doing that. But he seems to be all over the place, and that’s really good, as long as he has a great management team. But just try to focus on one or two things and do the best you can at those one or two things. I think that’s the one thing I would say to Logan. If you love wrestling, focus on it. Make it your first love, and make it first priority. Do what you gotta do to become world champion.

Elsewhere in the interview, Angle spoke about his drug addiction and revealed that he used to spend $7,000 a month on painkillers. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)