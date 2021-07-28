WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle held a Q&A on the most recent edition of his Kurt Angle show podcast where the Olympic Hero spoke on a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including how he believes Shane McMahon would have been a great retirement opponent for him due to their previous history in the company. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks Shane would have been a great opponent but doesn’t think he could have handled a street fight:

“Shane would have been a great retirement match. But I don’t know if I want to go through a match like that. An ‘Anything Goes Street Fight’ with Shane McMahon when I’m 50 years old? I don’t know how my body would hold out with that thing.”

Why he thinks Cena would have been a good final opponent as well:

“I thought Cena made sense because I started his career and I thought Cena could end mine. so, it made better sense, but I would have done Shane McMahon. I just don’t know if I would have been up for [the physicality].”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)