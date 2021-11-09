Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his 2008 feud in NJPW with Shinsuke Nakamura.

“It was [great] and Nakamura was pretty young at the time. He was very talented. We had a great match, great chemistry together. First time we ever worked, the first time we ever touched and I knew he had a huge future. I knew if he came over here and entered the WWE he would end up being a big star, and he did. He did that.”

In fact, Angle thinks Nakamura should be a huge star for WWE.

“He’s gotten opportunities but I don’t think they follow through entirely. I think that he should be on another level. He’s not just a great wrestler, he’s entertaining. ‘Come On!’ The way he is, his charisma is off the charts and I think someone like that should be a huge superstar for the company.”

H/T to SEScoops for the transcription