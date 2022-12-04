Kurt Angle shared his opinion on the 2017 edition of the WWE Survivor Series during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

The main event of the show saw Team “Raw” (Kurt Angle, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) against Team “SmackDown” (John Cena, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Bobby Roode), resulting in Triple H leaving in triumph.

Angle thinks Strowman and Triple H could’ve had some great one-on-one matches.

“I say yes, it [a program between Braun Strowman and Triple H] definitely should have [happened],” Kurt continued. “Not that Triple H turned on Braun but I think he disrespected Braun to a certain degree, because he took me out in front of Braun, so that’s a sign of disrespect. I think that if they would have had a program together, it would have been great and I think that Triple H and Braun Strowman would have had some five-star matches.”

