Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE.

“I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d ever leave. He left before and I think he went to Japan, but never really signed with another company, at least not since he was in WCW. He was in WWE for the longest time and I never thought he’d leave and go to another company.” “Regardless, Chris Jericho is a huge star,” Angle said. “He should always be in the main event, and he should be winning a lot of matches. It’s not like he’s past his prime. He’s still going as well as he ever has, and as long as he’s doing that you need to continue to push him.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc