WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has announced on Twitter that he will be appearing on this Tuesday’s episode of “Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith” to discuss his battle against addiction. Full details about when the show airs can be found in the tweet below.

Check out my story of overcoming addiction and obstacles.

Watch Tuesday June 1st at 8:30 PM ET on "Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith" on Circle TV! Find out how to watch by visiting https://t.co/NriVsLwtRE pic.twitter.com/4bWz0kKHBz — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 30, 2021

WWE SmackDown women’s champion Bianca Belair also took to Twitter today to comment on the importance of her WrestleMania 37 ring gear. She writes, “I make my gear with the intention to only wear it ONCE for my big moments so every time I see it I get the same feelings I had the night I wore it. This gear will forever be one of my favorites because one of the best nights of my life happened in it! #wrESTleMania 37 Gear.”