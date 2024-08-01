Kurt Angle will be the third man in the ring when two celebrities step inside the squared circle for a boxing match later this month.

This week, it was announced that the WWE Hall of Fame legend and former U.S. Olympic gold medalist will be the special guest referee for a celebrity boxing match coming up on December 7.

“Kurt Angle will referee Celebrity Boxing Bahamas on December 7. TV Star and Model Antonio Sabato Jr. takes on Real Housewives own Joe Giudice in ‘Battle of the Italian’s’ in the Bahamas,” the announcement read.

