Kurt Angle talked about TNA Against All Odds 2007 on his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com.

During it, the legendary pro wrestler discussed if it was true that himself, Jeff Jarrett, Kevin Nash, Sting, and Christian were getting preferential treatment while in TNA Wrestling:

“You have to remember, I was new to the company,” he reminded listeners. “I came in and I did what I was told I. I was told to change in a dressing room which was part of a building at Universal Studios and I didn’t know where the other talent was changing.” “They were changing in trailer homes with no bathrooms. It was really difficult. I mean, it was hard on them. At the time, I didn’t know this and eventually I picked up on it. I saw what was going on, but by then it was too late.” “I didn’t know about the shuttles to the building and back to the hotel. I didn’t know that they weren’t going to pay for them anymore. There was a lot of stuff going on that I don’t blame the talent for being upset because there was preferential treatment. The five of us were treated a little bit differently than the rest of the crew and I totally understand it, and I feel really badly about it.”

Angle then explained why he thinks this happened:

“The think the reason why we were treated differently is because we became big stars in WWE and WCW and moved over to TNA, and the company felt like we want to treat these guys the way they were treated in WWE and WCW and give them their own locker room and do what wrestling usually does,” he said. “The wrestling business has been like this since day one, you know, the top guys always got the better treatment and the bottom guy’s got the worst treatment, but unfortunately for AJ and Joe and Bobby Roode, they were established in TNA, but they weren’t established beforehand.”

