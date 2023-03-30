Kurt Angle looks back at WrestleMania 22.

The Olympic Hero ended up working a world title triple-threat matchup against Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton at that year’s Showcase of the Immortals, which Mysterio ended up winning to capture his first world championship. Angle discussed this topic during the latest episode of his podcast, where he tried to predict what he would have ended up doing if he didn’t get drafted to another brand.

I’m not quite sure, but my guess was a repeat against Shawn Michaels. We were doing a lot of on and off. Shawn and I were working together all year long, since 2005 at WrestleMania. All through that year, all 2005, in the beginning of 2006, I was still working with Shawn and John Cena, but I would imagine it would be a program either with John Cena or Shawn Michaels.

When asked about what he would have preferred to do at Mania 22, Angle revealed that he would have loved to have another showdown with Shawn Michaels following their epic encounter at Mania 21.

We were doing a lot of work together, and I would have been really excited about that. To work with Shawn again would have been the match that I would have picked for WrestleMania, definitely. To be able to wrestle Shawn a second time at WrestleMania, that would have been incredible.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)