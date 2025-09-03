— WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton may have already checked off a dream matchup against Trish Stratus, but she still has a few more names on her wish list.

In a recent appearance on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, Stratton revealed several stars she’d love to face, including Nikki Bella, Lita, and Kelly Kelly. She said,

“That’s a really good question. I’m not amazing with wrestling history. I mean, I feel like I’ve already done that with Trish Stratus. That was somebody I looked up to, and I’ve already accomplished that goal so early in my career. So Trish, Stratus. Nikki Bella. She’s back right now. So, Nikki Bella, if you want to scrap, let’s go. She’s feisty. I’ve said Kelly Kelly before, a little Barbie vs. Barbie moment for the Diva stans out there. Chyna, a tank. I think that would [have been] super cool. Maybe Lita, moonsault vs. moonsault.”

Stratton defeated Trish Stratus to retain her title at WWE Evolution 2 in July. Nikki Bella, meanwhile, was back in action this past weekend at WWE Clash in Paris, where she challenged Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title. Lynch retained with a win over Bella.

— During a recent appearance on the “Undisputed” podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed that Kurt Angle may be competing in Real American Freestyle, adding that both weekly shows and international events are currently in the works. Bischoff stated,

“Kurt is an elite-of-the-elite level athlete. There is still that competitive drive and desire. We’re seeing it from Tito and Chael, too. I don’t know if Kurt could do it [health wise], but it would be extremely exciting if he did…Wrestling is even bigger internationally than it is domestically in the United States. People are going to love our weekly series, and the potential exists for international events, which would be amazing.”

Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen is set for RAF 02 on November 8.

— During a recent appearance on the “Going Ringside” podcast, NXT World Champion Oba Femi shared his goal of redefining how fans view and perceive big men in professional wrestling.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On wanting to break through the stereotypes of big men in wrestling: “The current big man is viewed as a lumbering buffoon who is gifted an opportunity solely because of the way he looks. I am here to tell the fans and condition them to believe that it’s more than that. That the big man can talk, can wrestle, has charisma, can cut a promo, can hold a program. That’s more than just, I’m not here because of just the way I look. I’m not here because I’m 6’5″, 6’6″, and 300 plus pounds, and I passed the airport test. No, that’s not why I’m here. I’m here because I’m an experience.”

On the meaning of the airport test: “The airport test. So the airport test basically is when you walk into the terminal, do you turn heads? When you walk into a room, do you turn heads? Do people go, who’s that? He looks important. That’s the airport test. And I pass the airport test. Everywhere I go, I tower over everybody.”

— Vince Russo recently made a striking statement regarding WWE’s leadership. The veteran suggested that Triple H is preparing to crown a top Superstar as the next World Heavyweight Champion.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn captured the United States Championship for the first time in his WWE career, defeating Solo Sikoa on the August 29, 2025, episode of SmackDown.

During an appearance on “The Coach & Bro Show,” Russo expressed that he wasn’t shocked by Zayn’s US title victory. He also predicted that WWE will soon put the World Heavyweight Championship on Zayn, a move Russo believes may not sit well with fans. He said,

“First of all, I saw it [Sami Zayn capturing the United States Title] a mile away. Second of all, they [WWE] are grooming him to put the big title on him. That’s what they’re going to do. And there is no casual fan on this planet that is ever going to get along with that company if Sami Zayn is your World Heavyweight Champion. Not one casual fan on this planet.”

“That’s what they’re doing. The shows are so freaking bad that when AJ Lee is gonna be a surprise, it’s like The Rock is going to be on the show. That has a lot to do with the shows being so bad. It’s like, give me anything. Give me anything and I’ll pop for it, I’ll put it over, and I’ll say it’ll be great. Bro, they’re gonna have a mixed tag, and CM Punk and AJ Lee are gonna go over.”

“Then AJ Lee is gonna fall into the Nikki Bella spot, which Nikki Bella has already fallen to another name on the roster. I’m supposed to get excited about that?”