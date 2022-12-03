WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is set to return to SmackDown for a birthday celebration.

Angle will celebrate his 54th birthday on December 9. WWE has announced that Angle will be on SmackDown that night for the live show from the PPG Paints Arena in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.

The Usos will also be in action next Friday as they defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Sheamus and McIntyre vs. The Usos was made after Sheamus attacked The Usos with a shillelagh and left them laying backstage on tonight’s SmackDown. As noted, The Usos will defend against Elias and Matt Riddle on Monday’s RAW.

WWE has also announced Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi for next week’s SmackDown.

Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have feuded with Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for weeks now. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Baszler defeat Emma in singles action. After the match, Baszler attacked Emma until Shotzi made the save. Baszler ended up fighting them both off, until Rodriguez saved them both, and the three sent Baszler retreating. It was noted on commentary that Rousey was off tonight as she was away doing PR work.

