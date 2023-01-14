AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature Darby Allin defending the TNT championship and Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship.

Cassidy will be defending against Jay Lethal, but Allin’s opponent is the real story. He’ll be facing NJPW superstar and former NXT Cruiserweight champion KUSHIDA in his AEW debut.

Check out the updated lineup below.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR /1/18 DYNAMITE:

-Darby Allin vs KUSHIDA for the TNT Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal for the All-Atlantic Championship

-The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

-Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

-Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks

-We’ll hear from Adam “Hangman” Page