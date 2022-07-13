Kushida has issued a challenge to his former tag team partner Alex Shelley.

As seen in the video below, Kushida wrote a “love letter” challenge to his friend and former tag team partner for a match at the NJPW Music City Mayhem event during Starrcast V weekend.

This would be Shelley’s first NJPW match August 2016. Kushida and Shelley are two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, and have teamed up in numerous promotions over the years, including WWE NXT. Their last match together was a loss to The Grizzled Young Veterans on the January 15, 2020 NXT TV show.

NJPW Music City Mayhem is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. The event will air live on FITE TV at 3pm ET. Below is the updated card:

* No DQ Main Event: Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado (non-title)

* Kushida vs. Alex Shelley

* Davey Richards vs. Clark Connors

* Blake Christian vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full video from Kushida:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.