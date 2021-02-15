– WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett took to Twitter on Sunday with reactions to the “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event, noting that every match felt like a main event.

“A show where EVERY SINGLE MATCH felt like a main event.. I’ve not seen that before in my entire career. Gobsmacked. The #WWENXT talent never cease to amaze me. They are the best in-ring competitors on the planet & they reside on the black & yellow brand,” he wrote.

Barrett also worked the Takeover Pre-Show panel with Sam Roberts and Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports. You can see his full tweet below:

A show where EVERY SINGLE MATCH felt like a main event.. I’ve not seen that before in my entire career. Gobsmacked. The #WWENXT talent never cease to amaze me. They are the best in-ring competitors on the planet & they reside on the black & yellow brand.#NXTTakeOver @WWENXT — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) February 15, 2021

– Speaking of Takeover, Kushida took to Twitter after his loss to NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and said one of the reasons he signed with WWE was to have a match with the leader of The Way.

“One of reason I signed with WWE is a match with him. I lost something today but gained more from tonight match. It is not a climax yet. The climax is still ahead of me !? #[email protected] you,” Kushida wrote.

Kushida also revealed that the running knee to Gargano on the ramp was a tribute to pro wrestling legend and current GHC Heavyweight Champion The Great Muta.

“Inspiration. It was very thank you my Forever Hero The Great Muta,” Kushida wrote with clips of he and Muta.

There is no word on what WWE has planned next for Kushida, but you can see his related tweets below:

Inspiration. It was very thank you my Forever Hero The Great Muta. pic.twitter.com/YWUCsGT2PA — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) February 15, 2021

One of reason I signed with WWE is a match with him. I lost something today but gained more from tonight match. It is not a climax yet. The climax is still ahead of me !? #NXTTakeOver @WWENXT Thank you. — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) February 15, 2021

