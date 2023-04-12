KUSHIDA is ready to make history at IMPACT Rebellion.

The Japanese star will be facing off against Steve Maclin at this weekend’s pay-per-view event, where the winner will be crowned the new IMPACT World Champion. The match was made after the former champion, Josh Alexander, was forced to relinquish the belt due to injury.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, KUSHIDA says that this is the opportunity he’s been looking for in his career, and he promises to capitalize on that by capturing his first world title.

This is the opportunity I need. I thank the gods of pro wrestling for giving it to me. I’ve never gotten the top championship. That means you are the face of the company. I want to be the driving force behind the company. I want to bring Impact all over the world. Wrestling for the world title is a dream. I can’t wait to make it come true.

