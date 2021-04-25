NXT cruiserweight champion KUSHIDA took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that his longtime tag partner, Alex Shelley, told him to keep an eye on team MSK (fka the Rascalz in IMPACT Wrestling) several months ago before they joined the WWE roster.

Kushida writes, “About a half year ago, my longtime friend, Alex Shelley, sent me a text message,” Kushida wrote. “He told me that a great new tag team was coming to NXT. He said they have a lot of potential. And he asked me to take good care of them. When MSK arrived to NXT, they made an immediate impression on me. And I understood why Alex Shelley spoke so highly of them. In my opinion, they have the potential to change tag team history. They remind me of some of the other great teams that I have worked with over the years. This Tuesday, I will have the opportunity to fulfill my promise.”

MSK, who are currently the NXT tag team champions, will be teaming up with KUSHIDA on this week’s NXT on USA in a six-man tag against Legado Del Fantasma.