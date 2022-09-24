New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that top superstar KUSHIDA is still dealing with hand, foot, and mouth disease, and won’t be cleared in time for Sunday’s Burning Spirit event from Kobe. Full details, including KUSHIDA’s replacement, can be seen below.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

KUSHIDA, who was scheduled to compete Sunday at Burning Spirit in Kobe, is still recovering from a bout of hand, foot and mouth disease, and will not be cleared to wrestle his scheduled match.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle and appreciate your understanding.

The following change has been made to tomorrow’s card.

KUSHIDA, Jado & Tama Tonga vs Gedo, Jay White & Taiji Ishimori ->

Jado & Tama Tonga vs Jay White & Taiji Ishimori

NJPW joins fans in wishing KUSHIDA a full and speedy recovery.