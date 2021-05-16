NXT superstar and current cruiserweight champion KUSHIDA took to Twitter to comment on how he was feeling after his second COVID-19 vaccine. He writes, “Two weeks have passed since the second vaccination (Pfizer). For 3 days after the 1st and 2nd shot, side reactions (malaise, headache) were so severe that I couldn’t go out. I pray that the vaccine will be delivered to Japan and around the world,we need more easily and quickly.”

WWE released the following video on the company Youtube channel: “Join Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts and “Queen of the Ring” Alex Pagan, as they build their own dream WrestleMania Backlash card.”