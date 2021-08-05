A WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title Contender’s match has been announced for Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Friday’s show will see NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida go up against Ari Sterling.

A win in this non-title match will move Sterling close to a title shot. Kushida is expected to defend his title against Roderick Strong on an upcoming NXT episode.

This will be Kushida’s first 205 Live appearance since his win over Danny Burch on the April 3, 2020 episode.

Friday’s 205 Live will also see NXT Superstar Leon Ruff make his return to the ring. He will go up against Grayson Waller, who has lost 4 straight matches after a 3-0 start.

This will be Ruff’s first match since losing to Pete Dunne on the May 11 NXT show. There is no word on why he has been out of action. Friday’s match will mark Ruff’s first 205 Live match since losing to Drake Maverick on the July 24, 2020 episode.

Stay tuned for more.

