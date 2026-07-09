Kyle Fletcher takes back the gold.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a big moment for Kyle Fletcher, as he challenged Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship. This was his fourth title defense after winning the belt back at Double Or Nothing in May.

In the end, Fletcher was able to unseat Takeshita to win the International Title. The finish of the match came when the ‘Protostar’ nailed Takeshita with a brainbuster on the turnbuckle.

With the win, Kyle Fletcher is now the new AEW International Champion.

Following the match, Fletcher was interviewed live in the ring by WWE Hall of Fame legend and recent AEW signee Mick Foley (see video below).

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

THE TITLE IS BACK IN THE FAMILY! @KYLEFLETCHERPRO IS THE NEW AEW INTERNATIONAL CHAMPION!#ANDNEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FxJ5PSTtj2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026