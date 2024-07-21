Skye Blue is back home and recovering.

As noted, the women’s wrestling star suffered an ankle/foot injury during her match with Hikaru Shida on the July 20 episode of AEW Collision at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The match ended up being stopped as a result of the injury, and AEW President Tony Khan would confirm the injury on social media after the show.

In an update, Kyle Fletcher surfaced on social media and noted that she is home and recovering now with her foot and ankle wrapped up.

“We got her home everyone,” Fletcher wrote. “Doctor Kyle on the clock.”