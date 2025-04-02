Kyle Fletcher can do it all.

Including deliver the weather on your local news!

The Don Callis Family member and AEW star was once again featured on the local news for a special weather report ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois.

AEW and Fletcher both shared the footage on their respective X accounts heading into tonight’s show. Fletcher wrote, “They really gotta stop letting me do the weather.”

they really gotta stop letting me do the weather https://t.co/o8DGglXKnH — Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) April 1, 2025

In related news, Fletcher appeared as a guest on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast for an interview this week, during which he gave an interesting update on the return of his girlfriend, AEW women’s wrestling star Skye Blue.

When asked how her recovery from a broken ankle has been going, Fletcher stated, “Definitely challenging, but also rewarding in other ways because as she got better and as she started going through her rehab process and she was able to get back in the gym, I was able to be there for her and help her through all that kind of stuff. That was very rewarding for me. Nurse Fletcher did good. It’s now Dr. Fletcher, getting her ready for the ring.”

Fletcher continued, teasing a return for Blue earlier than originally expected, stating, “She’ll be coming sooner than we think.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)