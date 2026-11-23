Kyle Fletcher isn’t taking kindly to the latest jokes comparing him to WWE legend Randy Orton.

The AEW star has frequently drawn comparisons to “The Viper” since shaving his head, with fans and fellow wrestlers pointing out the resemblance between the two.

The comparisons have even caught the attention of Tommaso Ciampa, who previously joked about attempting to hit Fletcher with an RKO after mistaking him for Orton.

Now, Andrade El Idolo has joined in on the fun.

On Sunday night, Andrade took to social media to poke fun at Fletcher ahead of their upcoming match on AEW Dynamite.

Andrade jokingly claimed he had forgotten that he and Fletcher had teamed together on multiple occasions, sharing a photograph of himself alongside Orton from their time in WWE.

Fletcher responded with a warning about what Andrade can expect when they meet inside the squared circle.

“Gonna RKO you outta your pants Wednesday for this post.”

The exchange comes ahead of Fletcher and Andrade’s first-ever singles meeting, scheduled for the November 25 Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite in Omaha, Nebraska.

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