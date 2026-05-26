Kyle Fletcher’s road back to AEW ended up being much smoother than initially expected.

After suffering multiple injuries during the March 28 episode of AEW Collision, Fletcher was facing the very real possibility of surgery.

Instead, the Don Callis Family member managed to avoid going under the knife entirely and ultimately returned at AEW Double or Nothing this past Sunday night.

Fletcher had torn his meniscus while also suffering fractures in his ankle and the top of his tibia during the March matchup.

While doctors expected the fractures to heal naturally, there was major concern surrounding the knee injury.

Thankfully for Fletcher, surgery ended up not being necessary.

“I don’t have to have surgery,” Fletcher happily announced in a new vlog (see video below). “Awesome news. I was given initially 90 percent chance of surgery. No surgery required. Just healing.”

That was a huge turning point in the recovery process.

The 27-year-old explained that he spent the first few weeks resting before eventually beginning physical therapy.

During that time, Fletcher stayed active by training in his home gym while also keeping up with his cardio and nutrition regimen to stay in ring shape as much as possible.

Things picked up significantly on May 15 when Fletcher was officially cleared to begin in-ring training again.

Not long after that, his physical therapist cleared him for wrestling activities, allowing him to move forward with AEW’s medical clearance process.

His return finally came at Double or Nothing, where Fletcher resurfaced in dramatic fashion by turning on Konosuke Takeshita and setting his sights on the new AEW International Champion.

The comeback clearly meant a lot to him.

“We’re back on the job. All of a sudden, it’s just — I’m back to being on the road, back to my old life,” Fletcher said after Double or Nothing. “It’s very exciting. It feels like a chapter has closed today, and now I get to look forward. Bright horizons, happy days ahead. I get to go back to living my dream, loving life, traveling the world, and dropping people on their f***ing heads, which I love to do.”

Tune into AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max to see what’s next from Kyle Fletcher.

If you can’t watch the show live, make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/27 for AEW Dynamite Results coverage.