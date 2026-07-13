Kyle Fletcher has opened up about the health scare he experienced following an AEW Collision taping earlier this month.

During the AEW Collision taping in San Diego, California, Fletcher appeared to struggle during his match against ELP. After the bout, he was seen vomiting and needed assistance to the back. It was later reported that the issue stemmed from dehydration rather than an injury.

Speaking on a recent vlog (see video below), Fletcher explained what happened immediately after the match.

“So what happened was literally as soon as the match finished, I started, ah…you know that feeling when you dry heave like you haven’t got anything in your stomach and you just start having that reflux….so I rolled out of the ring and I tried to hide myself under the apron,” he said. “I think someone got a video of that, which is lovely, thanks so much for that. And then they managed to get to the doctor’s area.”

Fletcher went on to clarify that, despite the frightening scene, he was not dealing with an injury and instead suffered from a combination of physical exhaustion and dehydration.

“They were pouring water over my head trying to cool me down. But yeah, I wasn’t hurt,” he confirmed. “I just had this, like, speaking to the doctors and stuff. It was an accumulation of stress, fatigue, like the day of, not eating enough, not drinking enough. So it was a combination of these things just kind of made my body react that way.”

Fortunately for Fletcher, the issue was not injury-related, and he has since continued competing for AEW following the incident.