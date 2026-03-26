AEW All In: Texas was one of the worst days of Kyle Fletcher’s life.

And he’s finally ready to talk about it.

During an interview with Soundsphere Magazine, the AEW TNT Champion reflected on AEW All In: Texas in 2025 being one of the worst days of his life, and why he looks back on that day so poorly.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On AEW All In: Texas 2025 being one of the worst days of his life: “Wow, this is the first time I’ve actually really spoken about that day. It was one of the worst days of my whole life. When you have so much built-up anxiety, and you’ve put that pressure on yourself… You know, I’d been dieting for two, three months leading up to that show. Every single day, I’d been thinking about this moment, this match, all of it.”

On how Adam Cole vacating the TNT title and going on hiatus led to a major late shift in plans: “And then the rug gets pulled five hours before, you can’t really put into words what that kind of feels like. I was just in this weird limbo. I had no idea what was gonna happen, and I had flown my mum out for that show. It was obviously a huge day for me, and then it just all went to sh*t. Obviously, this is my perspective. It’s very hard for me to complain about it, because I don’t feel like I have the right to complain about it. But yeah, it was very emotional in a lot of different ways, and not how you want a big day like that to go. So I think, especially this year, I just want to make sure it’s a day to remember and a much more positive one.”