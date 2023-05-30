Kyle Fletcher says Aussie Open will remain in the United Empire.

The NJPW group was created by Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan back in 2020 and features Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, and TJP. However, it was announced last week that Aussie Open had signed with AEW and will utilized in the company’s competitive tag team division.

In a new interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion Fletcher stated that Aussie Open will remain committed to United Empire while competing for AEW, stating that they are just expanding the group’s territory.

“We’re absolutely going to remain in the United Empire. Ospreay & all the boys have done so much for us, it really feels like a brotherhood. If anything it’s just the start of a worldwide expansion of the group.”

Fletcher recently unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship on an episode of Dynamite.