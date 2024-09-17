Have we seen the last of Aussie Open?

Kyle Fletcher, one-half of the popular veteran tag-team, spoke with The Outerhaven this week about the status of Mark Davis, who has been out of action recovering from an injury since October of 2023.

During the discussion, The Don Callis Family member claimed it’s “very hard to say” what the future holds for the duo, noting “the landscape might be different” by the time he finally returns.

“He’s doing good,” Fletcher said of Davis. “I don’t want to get too much into what’s going on with him, I think that’s his story, I think he will tell that story when he feels fit, I don’t think that’s my job or place. But, he’s doing good. As far as it comes to Aussie Open in the future, it’s very hard to say, right? He’s been gone for close to a year now, WrestleDream last year was the last time we saw him.”

Fletcher continued, “A lot has happened since then, I’ve been in the ring with Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, all of these people. I’ve grown and changed so much so I think when it comes to him returning when he does return, the landscape might be different. I think time will only tell when it comes to that.”

