Kyle Fletcher is nothing like Will Ospreay.

And he has gone to far lengths to prove that point.

Not only with his actions, which he showed when the two recently shared the ring together, but with his words on the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite in Salt Lake City, Utah.

At the 10/23 show on TBS this week, Fletcher was joined by Don Callis in the ring where he cut a promo explaining his heel turn on longtime friend Ospreay, whom he made clear he is “nothing like.”

So much so that he even went as far as pulling out a pair of hair clippers and shaving his head live in the ring while screaming, “I am nothing like you!”

Fletcher issued a challenge to Ospreay for next week, and insisted Ospreay take the fight regardless of whether or not he is medically cleared to do so.

The deep friendship between Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay was fractured forever at #AEW Wrestle Dream, and the question remains – Why Kyle? Why??@kylefletcherpro | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/ed0KwJm6AZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024

"It's been 11 days since I cost you your AEW International Championship" – Kyle Fletcher. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@kylefletcherpro | @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/tgZSE6iqEI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024