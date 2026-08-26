Kyle Fletcher would welcome the chance to run it back with Ilja Dragunov.

Fletcher and Dragunov last shared the ring nearly seven years ago, facing off at a PROGRESS Wrestling event in 2019. Following news of Dragunov’s WWE departure, Fletcher caught the attention of fans by posting a photo from their previous encounter on social media.

During an interview with The Sportster (see video below), Fletcher was asked about the possibility of another match between the two. While admitting it is too soon to know what the future holds, the AEW International Champion made it clear that Dragunov is someone he would be excited to face again.

“It feels way too early to speculate. For me, I think Ilja is incredible. He brings this raw passion that you don’t get very often in pro wrestling. It’s something that I feel I have now gotten to a point where when I’m in the ring, I feel that passion. And when I get in there with someone else who has that same passion for pro wrestling,” Fletcher said.

“That’s where magic happens. And there’s been many people I’ve got in the ring that I have that feeling. And I know that Ilja is one of those people. And the thought of another match between us after everything that’s happened excites me very much.”

Dragunov recently became a free agent following the expiration of his WWE contract. His last WWE match came in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April.

Before Fletcher can worry about a potential reunion with Dragunov, however, he has major business to handle at AEW All In. Fletcher will defend the International Championship against Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada in a Triple Threat Match at Wembley Stadium.

Fletcher was also asked about his long-term goal of becoming AEW World Champion. For now, he said his attention remains on successfully navigating his International title defense.

“It’s a very difficult question for me to answer right this second because I’m doing my very best to remain focused on the task at hand, the International Title. And this threat at All In but obviously I keep up with what everybody’s got going on,” Fletcher said. “I keep my finger on the pulse of the wrestling world. I like to know what’s happening.”

The AEW World Championship will also be featured prominently at Wembley, with Kenny Omega defending against Will Ospreay. Fletcher acknowledged the magnitude of that match while reiterating that he intends to eventually put himself in the World title picture.

“Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega is a gigantic match made for Wembley Stadium for the World Title. We’re going to see who the very best is. That World Title is something I’ve been very clear that I want and I think pro wrestling is all about timing. Everything is about being (in the) right place, right time.”

“I’m focusing on the match at All In focusing on the triple threat. If we reassess after that point and the timing feels right, then plans will be put in place.”

Make sure to join us here on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.