Kyle Fletcher is considering making another change to his appearance.

The AEW star has become known for incorporating pink into his wrestling gear, entrance graphics and overall presentation. After sporting a buzzcut for the past couple of years, Fletcher has now revealed that he’s entertained the idea of taking things a step further by dyeing his hair pink.

During the latest edition of his Protolog vlog, Fletcher discussed the possibility of experimenting with different designs and colors.

“Dude, kinda sick. I’ve thought of doing stars before. I’ve also been slightly tempted to do like dye the buzzcut pink as well. Don’t know if I’ll ever have the balls to do it, but.”

When someone pointed out how short his hair is, Fletcher acknowledged that a potential experiment wouldn’t be too difficult to reverse.

“If it was sh*t, I could- (You could try it on like a week off.) That is true actually.”

Elsewhere in the vlog, Fletcher reflected on his unsuccessful attempt to capture the AEW World Championship from Will Ospreay at AEW Full Gear 2026.

Despite coming up short following a lengthy main event, Fletcher expressed satisfaction with his performance and the work that went into preparing for the championship showdown.

“It is currently 2.39 in the morning. Oh my goodness, what a big day. Wrestled for 41 and a half minutes, something like that. Not the world champion, but still feeling mighty accomplished. A lot of thought, preparation, mental capacity, brain storage taken up by getting ready for this match.”

Fletcher then made it clear that he remains determined to eventually reach the top of AEW.

“It is all expelled in a fiery rage of fire. I will be the AEW World Champion. It’s gonna happen one day. That day just wasn’t today.”