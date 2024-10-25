Kyle Fletcher is freshly shaven following his clipper-happy appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, The Don Callis Family member shaved his head live inside the ring during the October 23 episode of the show at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, as a way of demonstrating how he is nothing like Will Ospreay (Watch Video Here).

Following the appearance, Fletcher appeared on CBS 2 Iowa ahead of Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he not only took part in his first bald-headed interview, he also hilariously handled the weather forecast for the local Iowa broadcast.

Check out the video below, or by visiting CBS2Iowa.com.